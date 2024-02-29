Left Menu

NASA and Nikon collaborate to develop handheld camera for Artemis Moon missions

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:16 IST
NASA and Nikon collaborate to develop handheld camera for Artemis Moon missions
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA and Nikon Inc. have signed an agreement to jointly develop a handheld camera that can operate in the harsh lunar environment for use beginning with the Artemis III mission to explore the lunar South Pole region.

Initial tests conducted by NASA on the standard Nikon Z 9 camera laid the groundwork for identifying the necessary specifications for operating on the Moon. Teams at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville along with Nikon, are now working to develop the HULC (Handheld Universal Lunar Camera) - the agency's next-generation camera that astronauts will use on the lunar surface.

HULC is a modified Nikon Z 9 camera with Nikkor lenses and NASA's thermal blanket for dust and temperature protection. It also features a custom grip with modified buttons developed by NASA engineers for easier handling by suited crewmembers wearing thick gloves during a moonwalk. 

Additionally, the advanced camera incorporates the latest in imaging technology, along with electrical components specially modified to withstand radiation challenges, ensuring reliable operation under harsh lunar conditions.

The camera will be the first mirrorless handheld camera to be used on the Moon, designed for capturing imagery in low-light environments. Before Artemis, HULC will demonstrate its capabilities at the International Space Station.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024