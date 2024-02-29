NASA and Nikon collaborate to develop handheld camera for Artemis Moon missions

NASA and Nikon Inc. have signed an agreement to jointly develop a handheld camera that can operate in the harsh lunar environment for use beginning with the Artemis III mission to explore the lunar South Pole region.

Initial tests conducted by NASA on the standard Nikon Z 9 camera laid the groundwork for identifying the necessary specifications for operating on the Moon. Teams at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville along with Nikon, are now working to develop the HULC (Handheld Universal Lunar Camera) - the agency's next-generation camera that astronauts will use on the lunar surface.

HULC is a modified Nikon Z 9 camera with Nikkor lenses and NASA's thermal blanket for dust and temperature protection. It also features a custom grip with modified buttons developed by NASA engineers for easier handling by suited crewmembers wearing thick gloves during a moonwalk.

Additionally, the advanced camera incorporates the latest in imaging technology, along with electrical components specially modified to withstand radiation challenges, ensuring reliable operation under harsh lunar conditions.

The camera will be the first mirrorless handheld camera to be used on the Moon, designed for capturing imagery in low-light environments. Before Artemis, HULC will demonstrate its capabilities at the International Space Station.