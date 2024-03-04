Left Menu

DP World launches daily rail freight service between Chennai-NCR

04-03-2024
DP World launches daily rail freight service between Chennai-NCR
Dubai-based logistics operator DP World on Monday announced the launch of a new multimodal daily rail freight service, connecting Chennai with the National Capital Region, under its 'SARAL' initiative.

This service, SARAL-2 offers a capacity of 500 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) per week, providing multimodal connectivity to various industry clusters in and around the region, DP World said in a statement.

The company had first launched a dedicated freight rail service under SARAL (Sustainable, Assured, Reliable and Agile Logistics) initiative between South Gujarat and NCR in November last year.

This second service is a joint initiative by Avana Logistek and DP World's rail freight services. It will offer customised and cost- effective logistics solutions to the trade and businesses with weekly frequency bringing India's northern markets closer to the southern region, the company said.

