DP World launches daily rail freight service between Chennai-NCR

Dubai-based logistics operator DP World on Monday announced the launch of a new multimodal daily rail freight service, connecting Chennai with the National Capital Region, under its 'SARAL' initiative.

This service, SARAL-2 offers a capacity of 500 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) per week, providing multimodal connectivity to various industry clusters in and around the region, DP World said in a statement.

The company had first launched a dedicated freight rail service under SARAL (Sustainable, Assured, Reliable and Agile Logistics) initiative between South Gujarat and NCR in November last year.

This second service is a joint initiative by Avana Logistek and DP World's rail freight services. It will offer customised and cost- effective logistics solutions to the trade and businesses with weekly frequency bringing India's northern markets closer to the southern region, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)