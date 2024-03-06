Kellogg Executive Education and Emeritus Collaborate to Roll out the Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing Program

Designed to help participants gain an end-to-end perspective of the digital marketing landscape, develop in-demand skills, and advance their proficiency in this rapidly expanding digital domain Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In today's evolving world, there has been a major shift in consumer attention towards digital platforms as opposed to traditional platforms. The world of digital marketing has become a discipline powered by data, scaled by automation, and optimized by analytics, with the customer always at its center. Acknowledging the pivotal role of digital marketing in this economy, Kellogg Executive Education, ranked #1 in Marketing by the U.S. News & World Report 2023, has launched the 'Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing' program. This program is being launched in partnership with Emeritus, a global leader in delivering accessible and cost-effective high-quality education.

This 9-month program is designed for senior and mid-career professionals eager to learn how to align their organization's marketing strategy with business goals, leverage marketing opportunities, and drive process improvement. It is also ideal for traditional marketers or corporate communications professionals who want to develop their digital marketing capabilities or who are looking to switch to digital Marketing.

According to Expert Market Research Report, the Indian digital marketing market attained a value of USD 5,118.55 million in 2023. The market is further assessed to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% during 2024-2032 to reach a value of USD 55,372.78 million by 2032. The market's primary driver is the growing global population's increasing affinity towards the digital channels of media.

This is a testament to the growing demand for digital marketers who understand the role of technology within this industry. Modern marketing is a blend of gathering insights and analytics, combining hard skills with the strategic mindset needed to drive business results. The Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing program by Kellogg Executive Education aims to help participants leverage digital tools and technology to accelerate the growth and reach of their companies.

This immersive 9-month program is designed to help participants gain a comprehensive overview of digital marketing and its tools and an up-to-date skillset to stay ahead of their peers. It includes a series of pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning from top Kellogg faculty, live webinars with digital marketing experts, and real-world applications, including a capstone project and marketing simulations. The module of this program includes digital marketing fundamentals, framework for marketing in a digital world, understanding customer insights, ethnography, social data mining, customer segmentation, behavioral marketing, and search engine optimization among other things.

Some of the key takeaways of this program include: • Gaining a start-to-finish perspective of the strategy and implementation required to become a professional digital marketer • Obtaining hands-on experience in essential digital marketing skills, including SEO, SEM, social media, email marketing, and display ads • Learning how to optimize growth marketing and customer acquisition strategies using metrics such as conversion optimization, A/B tests, attribution, and experimentation • Developing high-impact advertising strategies on social media using content that one will plan, create, and promote • Engaging with career-focused webinars and assignments designed to further your professional development in digital marketing Commenting on the program launch, Mohanbir Sawhney, Associate Dean for Digital Innovation, McCormick Foundation Chair of Technology, and the director of this program, said, "The program leverages Kellogg's thought leadership and harnesses the best practices, frameworks, and hard and soft skills to be a successful product manager, whether participants are already working in this field or switching from an adjacent field. This immersive program will equip the participants with end-to-end strategic and tactical skills needed to become a professional product manager, develop a broad overview of the product management landscape, and gain certifications in product management tools and methodologies." Commenting on the program launch, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "We are thrilled to partner with leading global institutions like Kellogg Executive Education to launch this cutting-edge program that will drive high-impact for professionals in digital marketing. The world of digital marketing is fast evolving as consumer attention is being directed more toward the digital world. We believe that this program will equip the participants to leverage various tools to optimize tasks and scale faster while staying ahead and relevant in a high-pressure competitive market. It will help digital marketers to bring a new perspective to the table and create unique campaigns that will lead to organizational growth." The 9-month program will start on March 21, 2024, with a fee of INR 2,87,000 + GST. Upon successful completion of the program, Kellogg Executive Education will grant a verified digital certificate of completion to participants. Participants will be assessed across nine content areas to obtain the certificate of completion.

Professionals can find more information about the program here.

About Kellogg Executive Education Kellogg Executive Education empowers business leaders to foster growth in themselves, their teams, and their organizations. Our renowned faculty, consisting of the world's best researchers, educators, and practitioners, provide practical insight that participants can apply immediately. Providing a collaborative, immersive environment for our executive development programs, we serve a variety of businesses and executives from a myriad of industries and geographies.

About Emeritus Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/

