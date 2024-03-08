Left Menu

Delhi Metro launches software to streamline complaints management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:02 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro on Thursday launched a customised and homegrown software that streamlines and smoothens its customer grievance management mechanism by analysing the nature of complaints and the level of their satisfactory disposal.

In a statement, the DMRC said its top management as well as the public complaints officer will be able to monitor the status of the complaints on a real-time basis with its help.

''The software will generate data that will help DMRC to analyse the nature of complaints received and the level of satisfaction of the complainants,'' it said.

Vikas Kumar, the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), launched the Public Complaints Management System (PCMS) software at Metro Bhawan here in the presence of other senior officers.

The DMRC receives complaints and suggestions from passengers through multiple channels such as the IVRS-based helpline system, dedicated email service and social media platforms.

A dedicated Public Complaints Cell ensures that the grievances are attended to on priority. This new software will help in further streamlining the entire process, the statement said.

PCMS is an indigenously developed mechanism that will help in increasing the speed, accuracy and accessibility of the complaints management infrastructure already in place, it said.

The user-friendly software will make the entire process simple and will help in real-time monitoring of complaints, tracking and categorizing of the feedback and allotting them to the right officials for quick redressal, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

