LTTS bags Rs 800 cr project from Maha govt to set up digital threat analytics centre

L&T Technology Services on Friday said it has secured a USD 100 million (around Rs 800 crore) project from the Maharashtra government to establish a cybersecurity and digital threat analytics centre.

The engineering services arm of infra major L&T has teamed up with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as a forensics partner to provide advanced cyber security solutions for the state, enhancing public safety against cyber threats, according to a statement.

The company said the contract is a first-of-its-kind programme in India, and a part of its initiative to develop digitally interconnected smart and safe cities through cyber security and digital forensic solutions consolidated under one umbrella.

It said the project entails designing a sophisticated cybersecurity system and establishing a cyber security and cybercrime prevention centre to address cybercrime incidents and investigations by leveraging AI (Artificial Intelligence) and digital forensic tools.

''It's an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centres and recognising the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society,'' the company's chief executive officer and managing director Amit Chadha said.

He added that the deal will set the stage for LTTS to scale its offerings for its global clientele as well.

The deal also involves setting up a Digital Threat Analytics Centre (DTAC) paired with a Centre of Excellence (CoE) that will equip the forensic team with tools for deepfake detection, mobile malware forensics, Internet of Things (IoT) investigation, network forensics, it said.

A Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) will also be formed for incident response and investigation, it said.

The company's scrip was trading 1.62 per cent higher at Rs 5,350 apiece on the BSE at 1044 hrs on Friday, as against a 0.67 per cent correction on the benchmark.

