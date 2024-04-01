Left Menu

China stocks jump on strong PMI data

China stocks jumped on Monday, on course for their biggest daily gain in a month, after the latest manufacturing activity data signalled that the economy's recovery is gaining traction, while the Hong Kong market was closed for a holiday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-04-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:00 IST
China stocks jump on strong PMI data
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks jumped on Monday, on course for their biggest daily gain in a month, after the latest manufacturing activity data signalled that the economy's recovery is gaining traction, while the Hong Kong market was closed for a holiday. ** China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in 13 months in March, with business confidence hitting an 11-month high, driven by growing new orders from customers at home and abroad, a private survey showed on Monday.

** The data is in line with an official factory survey showing China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March. ** The upbeat results followed recent better-than-expected export and retail sales data, suggesting a bright start to the year for the world's second-biggest economy.

** Chinese shares also led a rally around most of Asia on Monday amid a broadly optimistic global economic backdrop. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.02% at 3,072.29 points, set to log its biggest one-day gain in a month.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.53%, with its financial sector sub-index rising 0.84%, the consumer staples sector up 1.85%, the real estate index down 0.2% and the healthcare sub-index gaining 1.1%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 2.05%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.63% higher and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.62%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was 0.17% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.18%. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Autel Intelligent Technology Corp , up 14.54%, followed by Hoymiles Power Electronics , gaining 14.1% and Wuxi Taclink Optoelectronics Technology, up 14.03%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024