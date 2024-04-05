Telecom launches one of Experimental Licence module for 100 5G Labs at IIT Madras

In a move to smoothen the processes for 100 5G Labs across academic institutions in India, Secretary (Telecom), Dr Neeraj Mittal, virtually launched one of the "Experimental Licence module for 100 5G Labs" during a 5G workshop at IIT Madras. This initiative aims to simplify the experimental licence requirements for these institutions, facilitating smoother operations and fostering innovation in the 5G domain.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has awarded ‘100 5G Use Case Labs' to educational institutions across the country. The primary objective behind this initiative is to cultivate competencies and engagement in 5G technologies among students and start-up communities.

These labs will be using 5G frequency bands for carrying out various experiments and testing use cases. Hence, they need to obtain Experimental (Non-Radiating) category of license from the Department of Telecommunication to ensure interference-free operations to licensed TSPs.

This license is currently being issued on “Self-declaration Mode” from the Saralsanchar portal of DoT through National Single Window System (NSWS). Till date around 1500 licenses have been granted since the launch of this module on Saralsanchar portal in July 2021.

As per the current process, applicant has to fill necessary details regarding the experiment to be carried out, schematic of the setup, details of the equipment, frequency band of operation etc. to obtain the experimental license.

The DoT has now introduced a simplified mechanism for issuance of this license through a specific Approval Type, 'Experimental License for 100 5G Labs' on the NSWS Portal (https://www.nsws.gov.in/). The key features of the new process are:

Efficiency: This automates the application process by pre-filling technical specifications and schematic details, reducing manual effort and time.

Instantaneous Licensing: Applicants can now obtain the experimental license through a "Self-declaration Mode" and download it instantaneously with a single click, ensuring prompt commencement of operations.

Simplified Application: With only basic information required such as institute address, authorized personnel, and a nominal fee of Rs. 5000, the application process is streamlined, making it more accessible to a wider range of institutions.

Support for Innovation: This initiative is poised to significantly support innovation, cultivate competencies and represents a step forward in democratizing access to 5G technology and empowering educational institutions and startups to explore its potential for transformative applications.

For further details, the user manual is available at https://saralsanchar.gov.in and the official memorandum can be accessed at https://dot.gov.in/.

(With Inputs from PIB)