PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Fifa and US promoter Relevent resolve case over international matches - John Lewis appoints Tesco veteran as new chair - TSMC boosts Joe Biden's AI chip ambitions with $11.6 bln US production deal - Beauty group Puig looks to raise 2.5 bln euros in IPO
Overview - Fifa and U.S. sports promoter Relevent have reached an agreement to end their legal fight over a ban on big European football leagues and clubs playing official matches in the US. - Tesco veteran Jason Tarry will replace Dame Sharon White as chair of John Lewis Partnership, taking over the British retail group as it undergoes a painful turnaround to boost profitability. - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has agreed to make its most advanced products in Arizona from 2028, in a boost to White House efforts to bring semiconductor production on to home soil.
- Puig, a family-owned Spanish beauty group, is preparing for an initial public offering in the coming weeks through which it aims to raise more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion) in the biggest flotation in the sector in years. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
