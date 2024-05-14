Empowering Individuals with Precision Health: iMeUsWe Collaborates with MapMyGenome for DNA Testing Services

Pune, India | May 14, 2024: iMeUsWe, a leading Indian Genealogy platform, today announced the release of their DNA Testing services in partnership with MapMyGenome, which holds 23+ years of Genomics Experience. The DNA testing service is designed to provide insights into vital aspects of health, wellness, and ancestry along with expert genetic counselling, a complimentary add-on service, to provide insightful guidance tailored towards specific goals, lifestyle, family health history, and genetic results. "At iMeUsWe, with our at-home DNA test kits, our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health journey. Partnering with MapMyGenome allows us to harness decades of genomic research and innovation, delivering unparalleled insights into your DNA, paving the way for a healthier and more empowered future for you," says Arvind Subbarao, CEO of iMeUsWe.

DNA testing helps in getting better insights into the genetic predispositions for various lifestyle disorders and complex conditions, including heart health, neurological disorders, skin/hair-related issues, even autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Users will gain valuable insights into their genetic predispositions for certain health conditions. This knowledge can empower them to make informed decisions about their health and wellness, potentially leading to early detection and preventative measures.

The users would also be able to take benefit of India's largest genetics database specifically focusing on Indian subpopulations. The cutting-edge technology delivers a comprehensive breakdown of their ancestral origins, highlighting unique ethnicities within their genetic makeup.

In addition to detailed reports on health and ancestry, the DNA test offers complimentary genetic counselling sessions by certified genetic counsellors, with an aim to develop a personalised action plan for a healthier future. iMeUsWe goes beyond ancestry reports – it's a journey of self-discovery.

"MapMyGenome believes in promoting a healthy lifestyle for individuals. With our products, we provide comprehensive health insights based on genetics, health history, and lifestyle. Partnering with iMeUsWe, we aim to extend this vision further by integrating our expertise with their innovative genealogy and family bonding platform," says Anu Acharya, CEO of MapMyGenome. iMeUsWe is committed to unlocking the secrets of ancestry and empowering users to chart their genetic destiny. Teaming up with MapMyGenome, iMeUsWe offers a transformative DNA testing experience beyond numbers - a journey of self-awareness, health empowerment, and weaving a more vibrant family legacy.

DNA kits are available on sale in https://dna.imeuswe.in/. Users can additionally download iMeUsWe's award winning app on both Apple Appstore and Google Playstore.

To know more, visit us at https://www.imeuswe.in/ or write us on hello@imeuswe.in About iMeUsWe iMeUsWe™ is an Indian genealogy and family bonding app which helps users build their family tree and preserve and share memories with family members powered by a database of 1.6+ billion Indian Genealogy records over the last 275 years and growing every week. iMeUsWe is dedicated to helping people unlock the stories of their past, build a deeper connection with their heritage, and gain valuable insights into their health and well-being. (www.imeuswe.in) About MapMyGenome Mapmygenome™, a genomics pioneer, provides personalised health solutions. We believe in combining genetics, health history and lifestyle with our at-home DNA tests, that empower proactive health management, while diagnostic genomic tests assist healthcare providers.

