Signature Global Q4 net profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 41 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Signature Global on Wednesday reported a more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.21 crore for the quarter ended March, driven by higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 7.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 722.73 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 709.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the entire 2023-24 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 16.18 crore as against a net loss of 63.86 crore in the preceding year.

However, total income decreased to Rs 1,324.55 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,585.87 crore in FY23.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate firms in the Delhi-NCR region.

It has a portfolio of 48.6 million sq ft with 16.4 million sq ft ongoing and 29.3 million sq ft forthcoming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

