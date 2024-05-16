Left Menu

Adidas plans cheaper versions of popular shoes

Adidas will offer similar versions of the Samba and other shoes for $60 to $80, more affordable entry points than the $100 to $150 price tag for the main shoe lines, according to a presentation slide shown by Gulden. "What we do at the top, 100 and higher, we're bringing that down.

Adidas is launching cheaper versions of its three-striped shoes like the white and black suede Samba as it aims to spread the trend, CEO Bjorn Gulden said on Thursday at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Germany.

"It's important to understand that not everyone can afford to buy a shoe for 120 or 150, but everyone wants to take part in the same trends," Gulden told investors in a presentation in Furth, near Adidas' headquarters in Herzogenaurach. Adidas will offer similar versions of the Samba and other shoes for $60 to $80, more affordable entry points than the $100 to $150 price tag for the main shoe lines, according to a presentation slide shown by Gulden.

"What we do at the top, 100 and higher, we're bringing that down. So, for Foot Locker, for Intersport, and for Deichmann, we've also got something to offer," Gulden said.

