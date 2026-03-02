Left Menu

Pulse 2: Revolutionizing Affordable Smartphones in India

Ai+ Smartphone has launched Pulse 2 in India, aiming to democratize technology with affordable, high-performance mobile experiences. Available in two variants, it offers enhanced features like a 50MP dual AI camera, 6000mAh battery, and 120Hz display, staying true to its philosophy of providing dependable technology at disruptive prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:40 IST
Pulse 2: Revolutionizing Affordable Smartphones in India
  • Country:
  • India

Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled its latest model, Pulse 2, marking a significant step in the brand's mission to make advanced technology more accessible in India. The device, available on Flipkart from March 11, comes in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively for the first 24 hours.

Pulse 2 is designed for reliability, boasting a 50MP dual AI rear camera, an upgraded 8MP front camera, and a 6000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting performance. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display for smoother scrolling and heightened visual responsiveness, ensuring users enjoy a seamless experience across both play and productivity.

The device runs on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, offering a more refined and stable interface. With its improved durability and vibrant design options, Pulse 2 continues the Ai+ Smartphone tradition of providing high-quality features without stretching budgets, catering to the everyday needs of tech-savvy Indian consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

 Global
2
Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

 India
3
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

 Ukraine
4
Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for J'khand's development: N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026