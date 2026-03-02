Pulse 2: Revolutionizing Affordable Smartphones in India

Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled its latest model, Pulse 2, marking a significant step in the brand's mission to make advanced technology more accessible in India. The device, available on Flipkart from March 11, comes in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively for the first 24 hours.

Pulse 2 is designed for reliability, boasting a 50MP dual AI rear camera, an upgraded 8MP front camera, and a 6000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting performance. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display for smoother scrolling and heightened visual responsiveness, ensuring users enjoy a seamless experience across both play and productivity.

The device runs on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, offering a more refined and stable interface. With its improved durability and vibrant design options, Pulse 2 continues the Ai+ Smartphone tradition of providing high-quality features without stretching budgets, catering to the everyday needs of tech-savvy Indian consumers.

