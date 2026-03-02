Pulse 2: Revolutionizing Affordable Smartphones in India
Ai+ Smartphone has launched Pulse 2 in India, aiming to democratize technology with affordable, high-performance mobile experiences. Available in two variants, it offers enhanced features like a 50MP dual AI camera, 6000mAh battery, and 120Hz display, staying true to its philosophy of providing dependable technology at disruptive prices.
- Country:
- India
Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled its latest model, Pulse 2, marking a significant step in the brand's mission to make advanced technology more accessible in India. The device, available on Flipkart from March 11, comes in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively for the first 24 hours.
Pulse 2 is designed for reliability, boasting a 50MP dual AI rear camera, an upgraded 8MP front camera, and a 6000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting performance. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display for smoother scrolling and heightened visual responsiveness, ensuring users enjoy a seamless experience across both play and productivity.
The device runs on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, offering a more refined and stable interface. With its improved durability and vibrant design options, Pulse 2 continues the Ai+ Smartphone tradition of providing high-quality features without stretching budgets, catering to the everyday needs of tech-savvy Indian consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal's New Policing Era: Strengthening Security Through Technology
Arvind Mafatlal Group: From Textiles to Technology and Beyond
Pioneering IVF Technology Sets New Benchmark for Jersey Cattle Breeding in Himachal Pradesh
Inauguration of Micron Technology plant here in India reflects deep Indo-US partnership: PM Modi in Sanand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gujarat's Sanand ahead of inauguration of Micron Technology's semiconductor plant.