Drones to Oversee Sensitive Polling Stations in Bilaspur

Drones will be used to monitor sensitive polling stations in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on polling day, a senior official said on Monday.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq said five drones have been purchased for the surveillance and maintaining disaster management, health and transport facilities in the district. They would also be used for monitoring traffic.

The drones are equipped with advanced night and day vision cameras and a public address system. They have a flight time of around 50 minutes.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)