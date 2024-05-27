Left Menu

Drones to Oversee Sensitive Polling Stations in Bilaspur

Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh will use drones to monitor sensitive polling stations during the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. They will help in surveillance, managing disasters, health, and traffic. Equipped with advanced cameras and a public address system, these drones can fly for around 50 minutes.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:43 IST
Drones to Oversee Sensitive Polling Stations in Bilaspur
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Drones will be used to monitor sensitive polling stations in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on polling day, a senior official said on Monday.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq said five drones have been purchased for the surveillance and maintaining disaster management, health and transport facilities in the district. They would also be used for monitoring traffic.

The drones are equipped with advanced night and day vision cameras and a public address system. They have a flight time of around 50 minutes.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024