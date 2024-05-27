Drones to Oversee Sensitive Polling Stations in Bilaspur
Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh will use drones to monitor sensitive polling stations during the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. They will help in surveillance, managing disasters, health, and traffic. Equipped with advanced cameras and a public address system, these drones can fly for around 50 minutes.
- Country:
- India
Drones will be used to monitor sensitive polling stations in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on polling day, a senior official said on Monday.
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq said five drones have been purchased for the surveillance and maintaining disaster management, health and transport facilities in the district. They would also be used for monitoring traffic.
The drones are equipped with advanced night and day vision cameras and a public address system. They have a flight time of around 50 minutes.
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP Councillors Meet: Kejriwal Alleges Humiliation, Surveillance in Jail
Athena, India's First Surveillance Robot, Ensures Safety at Tuneland Music Festival with 35,000 Attendees
China says it intensified surveillance after Philippine vessels entered waters near Scarborough Shoal
Current Health News Roundup: From Novo Nordisk Fire to Global Flu Surveillance
CoGTA and Defence Sign MoC to Bolster National Disaster Management and Resilience