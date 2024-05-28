Bankim Brahmbhatt: Telecommunications Visionary Honored in Power 100 List

Bankai Group's visionary President and CEO, Mr. Bankim Brahmbhatt, has solidified his position as a telecommunications titan, achieving repeat recognition in Capacity Media's prestigious Power 100 List. This accolade underscores Mr. Brahmbhatt's unwavering dedication to shaping the future of global ICT infrastructure.

Industry Media Recognizes Global Leadership Since 2000, Capacity Media has been the go-to source for news and events impacting the carrier industry, making the Power 100 List a highly sought-after distinction. The list spotlights the sector's most influential leaders, who are driving innovation and progress.

Gratitude and Continued Focus on Progress ''Being named to the Power 100 List for the second year running is a humbling honor,'' said Mr. Brahmbhatt. ''At Bankai Group, we are always fueled by a constant desire to push the boundaries of what's achievable in telecommunications.'' Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Group CMO of Bankai Group, echoed this sentiment, adding, ''Mr. Brahmbhatt's future-forward guidance continues to be a driving force for Bankai Group's success. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership.'' Three Decades of Pioneering Solutions Bankai Group continues to pioneer secure and scalable solutions for the telecom and fintech industries. They have established themselves as leaders in voice and SMS services while simultaneously developing the most secure fintech platform in existence. An unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that Bankai Group remains at the forefront of the industry.

Empowering Businesses Through Innovation Under Mr. Brahmbhatt's continued leadership, Bankai Group is poised to lead the charge in groundbreaking initiatives. They empower businesses worldwide by offering cutting-edge connectivity and next-gen digital transformation solutions.

About Bankai Group: Bankai Group is a global leader in Telecom, Fintech, and Enterprise Consulting. They have been providing trailblazing global wholesale voice, VAS, and telecom technology for the past three decades. Besides being a leader in voice, Bankai is a fintech innovator as well, developing cutting-edge solutions for banks and financial institutions. Bankai has also incubated a specialized R&D and Deeptech Lab that makes businesses' AI vision a reality.

About Capacity: Capacity Media is a reputed source of news and events for telecommunications carrier and service provider markets. Their portfolio includes the Capacity magazine, a news portal, carrier directories, and 24 global events like Capacity Europe, International Telecoms Week (ITW), and the Global Carrier Awards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422677/Bankai_Group.jpg

