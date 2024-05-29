Anglo American Rejects BHP Group's $49 Billion Takeover Bid
Anglo American has turned down BHP Group's final request for additional time to discuss a $49 billion takeover offer. This move marks the end of a five-week pursuit by BHP. The takeover proposal, initially extended to May 22, was rejected as too complex to execute.
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Anglo American on Wednesday rejected BHP Group's last-ditch request for more time to discuss a $49 billion takeover offer, dismissing it as highly complex and ending a five-week pursuit by the bigger rival.
Anglo had granted BHP a one week extension until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to its original May 22 deadline to submit a binding offer, after rejecting a third takeover proposal that had been dismissed as difficult to execute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Walmart to lay off hundreds of corporate staff and relocate others, WSJ reports
Author Divya Ramaswamy Launches Thought-Provoking Novel 'Love at First Byte' Diving Deep into the Realities of Corporate Life
Delhi HC reserves order on extension of interim bail to Lava's MD Hari om Rai
Walmart to lay off hundreds of corporate staff, relocate others, WSJ reports
Electoral Bonds: CJI to take call on listing of plea seeking SIT probe into quid pro between corporates and political parties