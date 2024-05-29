Anglo American Rejects BHP Group's $49 Billion Takeover Bid

Anglo American on Wednesday rejected BHP Group's last-ditch request for more time to discuss a $49 billion takeover offer, dismissing it as highly complex and ending a five-week pursuit by the bigger rival.

Anglo had granted BHP a one week extension until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to its original May 22 deadline to submit a binding offer, after rejecting a third takeover proposal that had been dismissed as difficult to execute.

