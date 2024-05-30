North Korea Defends Military Satellite Launch Amid U.N. Criticism
A North Korean official rebuffed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks on its recent satellite launch failure. Despite the setback, North Korea vows to maintain its space reconnaissance efforts, affirming its commitment to developing military space capabilities.
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-05-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 02:59 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A North Korean foreign ministry official condemned U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' comments over its latest military reconnaissance satellite launch, state KCNA media reported on Thursday.
Earlier this week, North Korea said its attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure, when a newly developed rocket engine exploded in flight.
The ministry official said North Korea would never give up owning space reconnaissance capabilities, according to KCNA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says its forces will destroy all U.S. military equipment supplied to Ukraine
China military incursions inch closer to Taiwan, sources say
Afghan Military Helicopter Crash Kills 1 in Western Province, Taliban Confirm
Israeli PM presses bill on drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into military
Afghan Military Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Western Afghanistan