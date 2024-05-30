US Urges North Korea to Cease Unlawful Missile Launches
The United States on Wednesday urged North Korea to cease its unlawful and destabilizing missile launches. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command condemned the latest launch of approximately 10 short-range ballistic missiles and affirmed its close consultations with South Korea, Japan, and other regional allies and partners.
The United States on Wednesday called on North Korea to stop "further unlawful and destabilizing acts" after it launched what appeared to be about 10 short-range ballistic missiles.
While condemning the launch, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it was consulting closely with the South Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.
