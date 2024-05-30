US Urges North Korea to Cease Unlawful Missile Launches

The United States on Wednesday called on North Korea to stop "further unlawful and destabilizing acts" after it launched what appeared to be about 10 short-range ballistic missiles.

While condemning the launch, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it was consulting closely with the South Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)