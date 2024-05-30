Left Menu

US Urges North Korea to Cease Unlawful Missile Launches

The United States on Wednesday urged North Korea to cease its unlawful and destabilizing missile launches. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command condemned the latest launch of approximately 10 short-range ballistic missiles and affirmed its close consultations with South Korea, Japan, and other regional allies and partners.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 06:51 IST
US Urges North Korea to Cease Unlawful Missile Launches
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Wednesday called on North Korea to stop "further unlawful and destabilizing acts" after it launched what appeared to be about 10 short-range ballistic missiles.

While condemning the launch, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it was consulting closely with the South Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
3
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024