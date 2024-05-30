Left Menu

HCLTech Launches GenAI Platform with Google Cloud's Gemini Models

HCL Technologies announced its GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, is now available on Google Cloud’s Gemini models. This platform aims to enhance the value of GenAI investments, offering faster time-to-market and higher efficiencies in product engineering. It includes intelligent asset tracking and net-zero intelligence operations.

HCLTech Launches GenAI Platform with Google Cloud's Gemini Models
IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Thursday announced that its GenAI platform -- HCLTech AI Force -- is available on Google Cloud's Gemini models.

HCLTech's system-agnostic GenAI platform, which is geared to fast-track the value of GenAI investments, has integrated Google's multimodal large language model (LLM) Gemini to spur innovation at scale, the Noida-headquartered company said in a release.

Along with accessibility and support for Gemini applications, HCLTech AI Force supports robust security and governance measures.

''Enterprises often struggle to scale GenAI opportunities beyond the proof-of-concept stage without incurring high costs. HCLTech AI Force enables faster time-to-market and higher efficiencies in the product engineering life cycle,'' Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech, said.

HCLTech industry solutions powered by Gemini models (the AI-powered assistant from Google), include intelligent asset tracking, improving material movement within plants for manufacturing, and a core Production Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution.

Also, industry solutions for mobile providers target augmented network automation and net-zero intelligence operations to drive down energy consumption.

Backed by full-stack application development and engineering expertise and experience in AI, HCLTech is helping clients unlock the value from GenAI, from chip development to cloud and business process optimisation.

