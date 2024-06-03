Moody's Boosts China's 2024 Growth Forecast Amid Manufacturing Surge

Moody's raised China's growth forecast for 2024 to 4.5% from 4.0%, it said in a statement released on Monday, noting that China's post-pandemic manufacturing and export-focused growth strategy is taking shape.

Growth in the first quarter was boosted by trade and manufacturing activity, with fiscal policy supporting the latter, the ratings agency said.

