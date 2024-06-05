SUN Mobility and IndianOil Team Up for Nationwide Battery Swapping Network

SUN Mobility has announced a strategic collaboration with IndianOil to establish a comprehensive battery swapping infrastructure network by 2030.

The venture targets the deployment of 10,000 battery swapping stations across 40+ cities in three years, promoting the adoption of electric mobility for a wide range of vehicles.

Combining IndianOil's extensive network of over 37,000 fuel stations with SUN Mobility's cutting-edge battery swapping technology, the initiative aims to provide a seamless EV experience, addressing costs, maintenance, and charging time concerns.

Currently, SUN Mobility supports 25,000 electric vehicles in 20 cities, utilizing 630 stations and over 50,000 smart batteries for over a million swaps monthly. Co-Founder Chetan Maini highlights their leading open architecture for battery swapping, compatible with various vehicle types and OEMs globally.

