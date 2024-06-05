Left Menu

SUN Mobility and IndianOil Team Up for Nationwide Battery Swapping Network

SUN Mobility collaborates with IndianOil to establish a battery swapping infrastructure network by 2030. The joint venture aims to set up 10,000 battery swapping stations in over 40 cities and support electric mobility for various vehicles, leveraging IndianOil's widespread fuel stations and SUN Mobility's advanced technology.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:22 IST
SUN Mobility has announced a strategic collaboration with IndianOil to establish a comprehensive battery swapping infrastructure network by 2030.

The venture targets the deployment of 10,000 battery swapping stations across 40+ cities in three years, promoting the adoption of electric mobility for a wide range of vehicles.

Combining IndianOil's extensive network of over 37,000 fuel stations with SUN Mobility's cutting-edge battery swapping technology, the initiative aims to provide a seamless EV experience, addressing costs, maintenance, and charging time concerns.

Currently, SUN Mobility supports 25,000 electric vehicles in 20 cities, utilizing 630 stations and over 50,000 smart batteries for over a million swaps monthly. Co-Founder Chetan Maini highlights their leading open architecture for battery swapping, compatible with various vehicle types and OEMs globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

