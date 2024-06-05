Left Menu

Testsigma Secures $8.2M to Boost GenAI Expansion

Software startup Testsigma has raised USD 8.2 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures. The funds will be used to expand their generative AI vertical and accelerate ongoing projects. Previous investors Accel, STRIVE, and BoldCap also participated. Testsigma specializes in automated testing of web and mobile apps using plain English.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:19 IST
Testsigma Secures $8.2M to Boost GenAI Expansion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Software startup Testsigma announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised USD 8.2 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures. The startup aims to utilize the funds to broaden its footprint in the generative AI (GenAI) vertical.

The round also saw participation from previous investors, including Accel, STRIVE, and BoldCap, who had invested USD 4.6 million in 2022. The cumulative investment is expected to bolster Testsigma's various ongoing projects.

'This fundraise will facilitate enhanced investment in product engineering and accelerate our internal projects, particularly in Generative AI. We have been making significant investments in GenAI, and our customers are eagerly adopting these practices,' said Rukmangada Kandyala, founder and CEO of Testsigma.

Based in Bengaluru, Testsigma offers a platform that allows users to rapidly create, manage and execute end-to-end automated tests for web and mobile applications, as well as APIs, using plain English.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024