Testsigma Secures $8.2M to Boost GenAI Expansion

Software startup Testsigma announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised USD 8.2 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures. The startup aims to utilize the funds to broaden its footprint in the generative AI (GenAI) vertical.

The round also saw participation from previous investors, including Accel, STRIVE, and BoldCap, who had invested USD 4.6 million in 2022. The cumulative investment is expected to bolster Testsigma's various ongoing projects.

'This fundraise will facilitate enhanced investment in product engineering and accelerate our internal projects, particularly in Generative AI. We have been making significant investments in GenAI, and our customers are eagerly adopting these practices,' said Rukmangada Kandyala, founder and CEO of Testsigma.

Based in Bengaluru, Testsigma offers a platform that allows users to rapidly create, manage and execute end-to-end automated tests for web and mobile applications, as well as APIs, using plain English.

