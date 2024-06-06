Left Menu

Robinhood's $200M Bet: Expanding Horizons with Bitstamp Acquisition

Trading platform Robinhood Markets is set to acquire Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency exchange, for $200 million in cash. This move accelerates Robinhood's expansion into digital assets, positioning it to compete with major industry players like Binance and Coinbase. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:32 IST
Robinhood's $200M Bet: Expanding Horizons with Bitstamp Acquisition
AI Generated Representative Image

Trading platform Robinhood Markets said on Thursday it has agreed to buy cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp for around $200 million in cash, speeding up a broader push into digital assets with its biggest ever deal.

The 11-year old trading app, popular among retail traders, has been looking to expand its product offerings to mature into a full-fledged financial services provider. The acquisition of Bitstamp, which was founded in 2011 and holds 50 active licenses and registrations globally, puts Robinhood in direct competition with industry giants such as Binance and Coinbase.

Bitstamp will power the growth of Robinhood Crypto and is set to become its first institutional business. Bitstamp's core spot exchange, popular in Europe and Asia, has over 85 tradable assets and includes products like staking and lending. "We are in our early days in the EU and we are excited to keep expanding there and beyond. The acquisition of Bitstamp will accelerate our global expansion," Johann Kerbrat, Vice President and General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, told Reuters.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2025, comes at a time when Robinhood's crypto business is seeing rapid growth but also facing regulatory hurdles in the U.S. Kerbrat said the company intends to keep communicating with regulators as it moves forward.

Robinhood's crypto business was the driving force behind a massive first-quarter earnings beat in May, but that same week, it had also disclosed that it received a 'Wells' notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The notice signals possible upcoming enforcement action. The markets regulator has argued that crypto tokens should be considered securities and subject to its registration rules. Crypto firms, on the other hand, have accused the SEC of overreach.

Robinhood's stock has surged 69% this year after it vowed to chase 'profitable growth'. Analysts expect it is primed for more gains amid a resurgence of retail trading and increasing crypto adoption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024