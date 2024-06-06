TDB Backs Krishigati's Axle-Less Electric Vehicle for Modern Farming Operations

The Technology Development Board (TDB) has made a significant move by announcing financial assistance to Krishigati Pvt. Ltd., Pune, for their groundbreaking project in EV technology tailored for intercultural farming operations. This initiative, titled "Axle-Less Multipurpose Electric Vehicle for Modern and Precision Farming," aims to revolutionize the agricultural sector with the first-ever "Self-Propelled Electric Agricultural Tool Bar," also known as the Krishigati Electric Bull.

This innovative tool is an IP-based solution focused on climate-resilient farm mechanization. It aligns with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's objectives, contributing to the potential doubling of income and production for marginal farmers. The project's aim to indigenize electric vehicle technology for agricultural use underscores TDB's confidence in its potential to drive technological advancements in the sector.

Key features of the Krishigati Electric Bull include:

An electric prime mover that operates without pollution or vibrations.

A significant 610 mm ground clearance.

The ability to perform four different farming operations with a single tool.

A portable battery that can be charged using a standard single-phase electric power supply.

User-friendly operation suitable for both men and women with minimal training.Comprehensive safety features that meet regulatory standards.

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB, emphasized the board's commitment to enhancing indigenous capabilities and supporting innovative projects that drive technological and economic growth in India's agricultural sector. This project holds substantial promise for the future of farming in India, offering a significant market opportunity and addressing a critical need for advanced agricultural tools.