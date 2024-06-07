Left Menu

IIT-Jodhpur's Solar Charging Adaptor: A Game Changer for EVs

IIT-Jodhpur has developed an adaptor enabling electric vehicle (EV) charging through solar power. Priced under Rs 1,000, it connects solar panels to EV chargers, promoting solar energy use. With subsidies and increasing EV adoption, this innovation addresses challenges in charging infrastructure and aims to enhance EV convenience.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:09 IST
IIT-Jodhpur's Solar Charging Adaptor: A Game Changer for EVs
IIT-Jodhpur has made a significant breakthrough with an adaptor designed to charge electric vehicles (EVs) using solar energy. This innovative device, expected to be priced below Rs 1,000, could play a critical role in India's push towards renewable energy and electric mobility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the need for a sustainable system where EVs can be recharged using solar power generated from rooftop setups. Nishant Kumar, an Assistant Professor at IIT Jodhpur's Electrical Engineering Department, highlighted that the adaptor, if paired with successful solar panel initiatives, could prove to be highly effective.

As the popularity of EVs rises and the government offers subsidies, the adaptor's ability to draw power from solar panels addresses a major pain point—the scarcity of adequate charging infrastructure. This versatile adaptor, compatible with all vehicle types, has already been successfully prototyped and tested, and is expected to hit the market soon.

