Ashwini Vaishnaw Retains Key Portfolios, Propels IT and Semiconductor Growth

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw continues to spearhead India's semiconductor manufacturing and IT sectors, retaining crucial portfolios. Under his leadership, mobile phone manufacturing saw a dramatic rise. He faces new challenges, including implementing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and advancing the IndiaAI Mission to elevate India's technological prowess.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:06 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will continue to lead India's semiconductor manufacturing and IT sectors, bringing his expertise to the fore by retaining crucial portfolios. During his tenure, mobile phone manufacturing in India saw an impressive rise, crossing Rs 4.1 lakh crore in production.

Vaishnaw's immediate challenges include implementing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and shaping the proposed Digital India Act. He also aims to bring India's chip-making capabilities up to par, crucially aligned with the nation's burgeoning AI aspirations.

With the Modi 2.0 government approving over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, Vaishnaw will catalyze various AI-related initiatives, driving India's tech ambitions to new heights. Industry experts have welcomed his retention, emphasizing the importance of continuity in policy making.

