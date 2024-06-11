Left Menu

Four States Join DOJ Lawsuit Against Apple's Market Monopoly

Four U.S. states including Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Washington have joined the Justice Department's lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit, initially filed in March with 15 states and the District of Columbia, alleges that Apple is monopolizing the smartphone market.

Four more U.S. states on Tuesday joined the Justice Department's lawsuit against Apple alleging the iPhone maker is monopolizing smartphone markets, the department said in a statement.

The four additional states were Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada and Washington state, the Justice Department said. The original lawsuit was filed in March, with the agency being joined at the time by 15 states and the District of Columbia.

