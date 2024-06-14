Left Menu

India Extends a Digital Hand to Nepal's IT Ambitions

India offers support to Nepal in its Information and Technology sector, focusing on skill enhancement, digital infrastructure, and connecting with the private sector. This collaboration is crucial for the success of Nepal's 'IT Decade', aiming at extending bilateral ties and addressing issues like mobile bandwidth.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India is ready to extend cooperation and assistance to Nepal's Information and Technology sector, as confirmed by India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava on Friday.

In a significant meeting with Nepal's Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, Srivastava highlighted three focal points: enhancing skill training, constructing digital infrastructure, and linking with the Indian private sector invested in IT startups. This support aligns with 'The IT Decade' announced by the Nepali government for 2024-25.

Srivastava also mentioned improvements for Nepalis in India, including easier access to mobile SIM cards and bandwidth issues. The meeting saw participation from the Ministries of Communication, Information Technology, and Foreign Affairs, emphasizing India's crucial role in Nepal's IT progress.

Minister Sharma underscored the importance of India's cooperation for Nepal's advancement in the IT sector. She also highlighted the enhanced bilateral cooperation for the upcoming 'Information and Technology Decade' and expressed her faith in the newly formed Indian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

