Driving Innovation: The Role of Private Sector in DRE Advancements
Private sector investments are crucial in advancing technology and innovation for Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) projects. With projections of reducing 0.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, the focus is on creating a supportive regulatory framework and integrating AI for global leadership in clean energy.
The push for private sector investments in Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) is crucial, as emphasized by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Tuesday. The industry body reiterated the need for technological advancements and innovative solutions to drive this sector forward effectively.
DRE adoption, projected to cut down 0.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, was a key focus at the South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy. Director General Ashish Khanna highlighted the importance of government frameworks and financial strategies to make these solutions accessible.
Sarah Malm from GOGLA underscored the transformative impact of DRE on local economies and climate resilience. By incorporating AI and digital platforms, efficiency and access can be optimized, positioning the sector as a leader in global clean energy innovation.
