Left Menu

Driving Innovation: The Role of Private Sector in DRE Advancements

Private sector investments are crucial in advancing technology and innovation for Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) projects. With projections of reducing 0.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, the focus is on creating a supportive regulatory framework and integrating AI for global leadership in clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:44 IST
Driving Innovation: The Role of Private Sector in DRE Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The push for private sector investments in Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) is crucial, as emphasized by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Tuesday. The industry body reiterated the need for technological advancements and innovative solutions to drive this sector forward effectively.

DRE adoption, projected to cut down 0.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030, was a key focus at the South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy. Director General Ashish Khanna highlighted the importance of government frameworks and financial strategies to make these solutions accessible.

Sarah Malm from GOGLA underscored the transformative impact of DRE on local economies and climate resilience. By incorporating AI and digital platforms, efficiency and access can be optimized, positioning the sector as a leader in global clean energy innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025