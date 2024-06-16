Zelenskiy Urges Direct Talks with China on Peace Proposal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that China should communicate its peace proposals directly to Ukraine rather than through media outlets. The statement was made at a news conference in Switzerland following an international summit aimed at building consensus to end the war with Russia.
