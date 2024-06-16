Chandrasekhar Counters Elon Musk Over EVM Security Criticism

In a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar robustly countered Elon Musk's criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs), labeling it 'a huge sweeping generalisation.'

The disagreement erupted after Musk advocated for the elimination of EVMs, citing security concerns. 'The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,' Musk wrote, pointing to media reports about voting irregularities in Puerto Rico.

Chandrasekhar, former minister of state for Electronics and IT, dismissed Musk's concerns, stating that Indian EVMs are secure and isolated from any network. 'We would be happy to run a tutorial, Elon,' he quipped. Musk responded, 'Anything can be hacked.'

