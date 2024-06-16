Left Menu

Chandrasekhar Counters Elon Musk Over EVM Security Criticism

Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has refuted Elon Musk's criticism of electronic voting machines, calling it a 'huge sweeping generalisation.' This disagreement unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), where Musk had advocated for the elimination of EVMs, citing security risks, but Chandrasekhar defended their security in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:25 IST
In a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar robustly countered Elon Musk's criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs), labeling it 'a huge sweeping generalisation.'

The disagreement erupted after Musk advocated for the elimination of EVMs, citing security concerns. 'The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,' Musk wrote, pointing to media reports about voting irregularities in Puerto Rico.

Chandrasekhar, former minister of state for Electronics and IT, dismissed Musk's concerns, stating that Indian EVMs are secure and isolated from any network. 'We would be happy to run a tutorial, Elon,' he quipped. Musk responded, 'Anything can be hacked.'

