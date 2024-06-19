Left Menu

McDonald's Ends AI Drive-Thru Experiment with IBM After Mixed Results

McDonald's has terminated its global partnership with IBM, which tested AI-powered drive-thru order technology. Although the collaboration will end by July 2024, McDonald's remains open to other AI solutions. Fast food chains like Wendy's and White Castle are also exploring AI to boost efficiency and cut costs.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:45 IST
McDonald's Ends AI Drive-Thru Experiment with IBM After Mixed Results
AI Generated Representative Image

McDonald's has announced the conclusion of its global partnership with IBM, aimed at testing AI-powered drive-thru order technology. The collaboration, which started in 2021, will be officially terminated by July 26, 2024. Despite the mixed success, McDonald's hasn't closed the door on future AI solutions.

The fast food industry has been keen on adopting AI to enhance operational speed and cost-efficiency. Wendy's, White Castle, and other chains have made strides in integrating similar technology. McDonald's, meanwhile, affirmed its commitment to explore broader voice ordering solutions.

According to various reports, AI implementations have faced challenges such as difficulty in interpreting accents and frequent order mistakes, as seen in social media anecdotes. However, the potential for AI remains promising, and McDonald's continues to engage with IBM on other projects, including a new partnership with Google Cloud to incorporate generative AI across its global operations.

