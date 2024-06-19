Left Menu

Salesforce Launches Public Sector Division in India, Unveils 'Made-for-India' Digital Lending Solution

Salesforce has announced the launch of its Public Sector division in India to capitalize on the growing market. Simultaneously, it introduced a digital lending solution designed specifically for Indian banks and lenders. A study by IDC predicts that the Salesforce economy will create 1.8 million new jobs and generate USD 88.6 billion in revenues by 2028.

Salesforce announced on Wednesday the launch of its Public Sector division in India to tap into the burgeoning market, revealing a digital lending solution tailored to Indian requirements. This move underscores the enterprise software giant's steadfast commitment to the Indian market.

The company presented insights from an IDC study, highlighting that the Salesforce economy is expanding rapidly, with AI accelerating its growth. The study forecasts a net gain of 1.8 million new jobs and USD 88.6 billion in new revenues from 2022 to 2028 for Salesforce and its ecosystem in India.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India, emphasized the immense growth potential due to rapid digital transformation. She noted that India's talent and capability coupled with faster technology adoption are key drivers. Bhattacharya pointed out the sense of urgency for digital adoption due to generative AI, with companies seeking the right technological tools to scale businesses swiftly.

