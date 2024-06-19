Salesforce Launches Public Sector Division in India, Introduces Digital Lending Solution
Salesforce has announced the launch of its public sector division and a new digital lending solution in India. The move is part of Salesforce's strategy to tap into India's booming market and support rapid digital transformation, including using AI to accelerate growth and create new job opportunities.
Salesforce has embarked on a significant expansion initiative in India with the introduction of a dedicated public sector division, aiming to revolutionize governmental technology usage. The announcement, made on Wednesday, also includes a digital lending solution tailored specifically for the Indian financial landscape.
The enterprise software leader underpinned this strategy with insights from an IDC study revealing a poised Salesforce economy in India. With AI driving growth, the study anticipates the creation of 1.8 million new jobs and USD 88.6 billion in revenue from 2022 to 2028.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India, highlighted the country's rapid digital transformation, emphasizing the urgency fueled by generative AI advancements. She noted the increasing acceptance of cloud solutions in the public sector, aiming for swift business scaling with cutting-edge technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
