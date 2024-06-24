Route Mobile Revolutionizes Metro Travel with WhatsApp Ticketing

Enterprise communication firm Route Mobile on Monday announced a groundbreaking partnership with Billeasy E Solutions to introduce WhatsApp-based metro rail ticketing services in Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Initially launched for Delhi Metro in 2023, the service is now extended to four Indian cities. This latest move brings WhatsApp-based ticketing to 15 cities that have active metro services.

To use the service, commuters interact with the metro's official WhatsApp account, select their journey details, specify the number of tickets, and complete the transaction via their preferred payment method. Successful purchases result in QR tickets being sent as a WhatsApp link.

Following the announcement, shares of Route Mobile surged, closing 13.59% higher at Rs 1,737 apiece on the BSE.

