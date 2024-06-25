Verizon Fined $1.05 Million for 911 Outage Violation

Verizon Communications' wireless unit will pay a $1.05 million fine to resolve an investigation that the company violated government rules by failing to deliver 911 calls during an outage in December 2022 in six states.

The FCC said a December 2022 outage lasted for one hour and forty-four minutes and prevented hundreds of 911 calls from completing through Verizon Wireless's network and was similar to one that Verizon Wireless experienced in October 2022.

