Verizon Fined $1.05 Million for 911 Outage Violation

Verizon Communications' wireless unit will pay a $1.05 million fine following an FCC investigation into a December 2022 outage that prevented hundreds of 911 calls in six states. The outage lasted one hour and forty-four minutes and was similar to a previous outage in October 2022.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Verizon Communications' wireless unit will pay a $1.05 million fine to resolve an investigation that the company violated government rules by failing to deliver 911 calls during an outage in December 2022 in six states.

The FCC said a December 2022 outage lasted for one hour and forty-four minutes and prevented hundreds of 911 calls from completing through Verizon Wireless's network and was similar to one that Verizon Wireless experienced in October 2022.

