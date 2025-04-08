Patidar Fined for Slow Over-Rate as RCB Triumphs Over MI

In a recent Indian Premier League encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar faced a Rs 12 lakh fine for a slow over-rate during their face-off against Mumbai Indians. The match concluded with a victory for RCB, who defeated MI by 12 runs.

Patidar played a crucial role, crafting a swift 64 runs off 32 deliveries to assist his team in reaching a formidable total of 221 for five. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians struggled in their chase, ultimately being restricted to 209 for nine.

This incident marked RCB's first offence regarding over-rate regulations this season, as outlined in Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. With this win, RCB stands third on the table and is set to compete against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)