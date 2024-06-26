Rs 96,000 Crore Spectrum Auction Ends with Rs 11,000 Crore Bids

The recent spectrum auction for mobile radiowave services, valued at Rs 96,000 crore, concluded with bids reaching only Rs 11,000 crore, according to insider sources.

The government aimed to sell over 10,500 MHz spectrum across eight frequency bands, spanning from 800 MHz to 26 GHz, with a base value of Rs 96,238 crore. No new bids were recorded in the final session, leading to the auction's closure.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest bidder in this auction cycle. In contrast, the previous auction in 2022 attracted bids exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio securing nearly half of the airwaves available.

