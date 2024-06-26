BSG Alliance Pioneers Digital Transformation in MENA with Steve Papermaster at Helm

Steve Papermaster, Chairman and CEO of BSG Alliance, has unveiled a landmark initiative aimed at propelling technological advancements throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This strategic effort capitalizes on BSG's four-decade-long industry expertise and robust global partnerships.

Papermaster highlighted, 'Our vast experience with top-tier organizations uniquely equips us for this challenge. We're offering MENA our technological prowess and best practices from our global collaborations with industry leaders like Aramco, Western Reserve Mining Company, and Hongke Group.'

The initiative focuses on several key areas: customized innovation to meet regional challenges, cross-industry efficiency and sustainability, blending global and local expertise, and cultivating tech talent. Leveraging BSG's legacy, the newly established Saudi Arabia office will serve as the cornerstone of this expansion.

