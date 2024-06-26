MSI Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Grand Malad Exhibition, Future Expansion Plans
MSI celebrated the 20th anniversary of its laptops with a grand exhibition at Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai. Highlighting their groundbreaking innovations, the event attracted over 2000 attendees. MSI announced plans for market expansion in India, aiming to double growth and expand its retail footprint and experience centers by 2024.
MSI marked a significant milestone with the 20th anniversary celebration of its laptops in Malad, Mumbai, drawing over 2000 attendees to view its groundbreaking innovations.
India, MSI's top-performing Asian market, will see further expansion plans as the company aims to double its growth by the end of 2024.
The brand announced new partnerships and a substantial retail footprint expansion, ensuring a wider reach and enhanced customer experience across the country.
