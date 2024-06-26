Left Menu

MSI Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Grand Malad Exhibition, Future Expansion Plans

MSI celebrated the 20th anniversary of its laptops with a grand exhibition at Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai. Highlighting their groundbreaking innovations, the event attracted over 2000 attendees. MSI announced plans for market expansion in India, aiming to double growth and expand its retail footprint and experience centers by 2024.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:18 IST
MSI Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Grand Malad Exhibition, Future Expansion Plans
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

MSI marked a significant milestone with the 20th anniversary celebration of its laptops in Malad, Mumbai, drawing over 2000 attendees to view its groundbreaking innovations.

India, MSI's top-performing Asian market, will see further expansion plans as the company aims to double its growth by the end of 2024.

The brand announced new partnerships and a substantial retail footprint expansion, ensuring a wider reach and enhanced customer experience across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024