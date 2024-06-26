MSI Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Grand Malad Exhibition, Future Expansion Plans

MSI marked a significant milestone with the 20th anniversary celebration of its laptops in Malad, Mumbai, drawing over 2000 attendees to view its groundbreaking innovations.

India, MSI's top-performing Asian market, will see further expansion plans as the company aims to double its growth by the end of 2024.

The brand announced new partnerships and a substantial retail footprint expansion, ensuring a wider reach and enhanced customer experience across the country.

