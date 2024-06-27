North Korea's Breakthrough in Multi-Warhead Missile Technology
North Korea has conducted a significant test to advance its multi-warhead missile technology, according to state media KCNA. The test utilized a solid-fuel intermediate and long-range ballistic missile. South Korea's military reported a launch that seemed like a hypersonic missile but exploded midair.
