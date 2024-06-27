North Korea's Breakthrough in Multi-Warhead Missile Technology

North Korea has successfully conducted an important test aimed at developing missiles carrying multiple warheads, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

The test was carried out on Wednesday using a solid-fuel based intermediate and long-range ballistic missile, it said. South Korea's military said on Wednesday North Korea launched what appeared to be a hypersonic missile off its east coast but it exploded in midair.

