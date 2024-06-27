North Korea's MIRV Test: Successful Leap or Strategic Deception?

North Korea announced on Thursday that it had successfully tested a multiwarhead missile, a significant weapon aimed at overwhelming US and South Korean missile defenses. However, South Korea quickly labeled the test as a deception following what they assessed to be a failed launch.

According to North Korean state media, the test conducted on Wednesday was aimed at assessing the separation and control of individual warheads to ensure the capability of Multiple Independent Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs). These warheads reportedly hit their designated targets, and a decoy was verified by radar.

Should this test be verified, it would mark North Korea's first significant public demonstration of an MIRV system. Nonetheless, South Korean and US authorities concluded that the missile exploded in its initial phase of flight. This comes as part of North Korea's ongoing efforts to develop advanced weaponry, including MIRVs, which were highlighted in Kim Jong Un's 2021 modernisation plan. Future tests are expected, with potential Russian support possibly accelerating the development process.

