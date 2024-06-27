Flipkart Revolutionizes E-commerce with Video Commerce Boom

In a significant development, Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce platform, reported that Indian consumers have spent over 2 million hours on its video commerce offerings in the past year, underscoring a rapid adoption of the video format.

As one of the top consumers of internet data globally, India's tech-savvy populace is increasingly embracing video commerce, creating substantial market potential. From June 2023 to May 2024, tier 2 and tier 3 regions accounted for 65% of overall engagement, with fashion, beauty, personal care, and home decor leading the categories.

Key events, such as The Farmer's Alphonso Mango Day Live Stream and The End Of Season Sale, significantly boosted engagement. The overall short-form video industry in India is projected to achieve a USD 8-12 billion opportunity by 2030, with a user base reaching 600 million by 2025, according to Redseer Consulting's report.

