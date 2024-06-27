RHAD Expands into Indian Market with AR Innovations

RHAD, a pioneering creative and technology agency, partnered with Dog Digital, has officially announced its expansion into India.

Speaking on the development, Hrishit Trivedi, Chief Storyteller for RHAD India, remarked, ''We are thrilled to introduce RHAD's unique fusion of creativity and technology to the vibrant Indian market. India stands as a hotbed for innovation, and AR along with creative storytelling holds immense potential for brands.''

Kutbuddin Patanwala, Business Lead for RHAD India, shared his enthusiasm, ''Our advanced AR/VR digital solutions are set to drive growth by boosting our clients' revenues. We aim to widen our footprint, diversify services, and build strategic partnerships to align with our clients' changing needs and ensure sustainable success.''

RHAD's services in India will include creative strategy and development, content marketing, and AR development, aiming to offer innovative experiences and meaningful brand-audience interactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)