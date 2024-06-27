Left Menu

RHAD Expands into Indian Market with AR Innovations

RHAD, a leading creative and technology agency, announces its expansion into India. The agency aims to leverage augmented reality (AR) to empower Indian brands. Chief Storyteller Hrishit Trivedi and Business Lead Kutbuddin Patanwala express their excitement about connecting with audiences through creative storytelling and advanced AR/VR solutions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:11 IST
RHAD, a pioneering creative and technology agency, partnered with Dog Digital, has officially announced its expansion into India.

Speaking on the development, Hrishit Trivedi, Chief Storyteller for RHAD India, remarked, ''We are thrilled to introduce RHAD's unique fusion of creativity and technology to the vibrant Indian market. India stands as a hotbed for innovation, and AR along with creative storytelling holds immense potential for brands.''

Kutbuddin Patanwala, Business Lead for RHAD India, shared his enthusiasm, ''Our advanced AR/VR digital solutions are set to drive growth by boosting our clients' revenues. We aim to widen our footprint, diversify services, and build strategic partnerships to align with our clients' changing needs and ensure sustainable success.''

RHAD's services in India will include creative strategy and development, content marketing, and AR development, aiming to offer innovative experiences and meaningful brand-audience interactions.

