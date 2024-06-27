Incture Showcases AI Innovations at SAP Sapphire 2024

Incture, a prominent provider of digital and AI solutions, showcased its cutting-edge innovations at SAP Sapphire 2024, held in Orlando, Florida, from June 3 to 6.

'SAP Sapphire 2024 was a remarkable experience for Team Incture,' stated Sachin Verma, Founder & CEO of Incture. 'Our participation was marked by significant engagement with the SAP customer community, AI and product innovation, knowledge sharing, and a strong commitment to social responsibility. We recognized our customers leading the way in digital and AI innovation within their SAP landscapes and look forward to supporting their ecosystems with SAP BTP and AI solutions in the coming year.'

Incture's participation featured the inaugural AI & SAP BTP Digital Case Studies Conference, encompassing 20 sessions, 24 speakers, and five Cherrywork product demonstrations. Highlights included their Intelligent Onboarding Solution in the SAP keynote and the Cherrywork Intelligent Maintenance & Operations application launch. An exclusive executive roundtable covered advancements in enterprise business process applications and business AI, followed by the Ideas '24 awards ceremony celebrating technological achievements and sustainability efforts. Additionally, Incture's social responsibility initiative facilitated planting 10,000 trees, sponsoring the education of 100 underprivileged girls, and building sports infrastructure for rural communities.

