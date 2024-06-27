Left Menu

Jio Increases Mobile Rates, Limited Free 5G from July 3

Jio, India's leading telecom operator, will raise mobile service rates by 12-27% from July 3 and limit free 5G access. This is its first price hike in over two years. The increase affects various plans, including a 27% hike for the lowest recharge. Industry experts predict similar hikes by competitors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:51 IST
Jio Increases Mobile Rates, Limited Free 5G from July 3
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jio, the nation's top telecom operator, has announced a significant hike in mobile service rates, ranging between 12-27%, effective from July 3. Additionally, the company will restrict access to unlimited free 5G services for customers, according to an official statement.

This will be Jio's first price increase in mobile services after nearly two-and-a-half years. The telecom giant, with over 47 crore subscribers capturing 41% of the market share, has raised rates across almost all plans. The minimum recharge cost will rise by 27%, from Rs 15 to Rs 19 for 1 GB data add-on-pack. The annual recharge plans will see an increase of 20-21%, while medium range plans will be hiked by 19-21%.

The telecom sector is abuzz with expectations that competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may follow suit. Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, emphasized that the new plans aim to promote industry innovation and sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. In addition to the rate hikes, Jio introduced two new apps—Jio Safe and JioTranslate—available free for one year for its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024