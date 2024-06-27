Jio Increases Mobile Rates, Limited Free 5G from July 3
Jio, India's leading telecom operator, will raise mobile service rates by 12-27% from July 3 and limit free 5G access. This is its first price hike in over two years. The increase affects various plans, including a 27% hike for the lowest recharge. Industry experts predict similar hikes by competitors.
- Country:
- India
Jio, the nation's top telecom operator, has announced a significant hike in mobile service rates, ranging between 12-27%, effective from July 3. Additionally, the company will restrict access to unlimited free 5G services for customers, according to an official statement.
This will be Jio's first price increase in mobile services after nearly two-and-a-half years. The telecom giant, with over 47 crore subscribers capturing 41% of the market share, has raised rates across almost all plans. The minimum recharge cost will rise by 27%, from Rs 15 to Rs 19 for 1 GB data add-on-pack. The annual recharge plans will see an increase of 20-21%, while medium range plans will be hiked by 19-21%.
The telecom sector is abuzz with expectations that competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may follow suit. Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, emphasized that the new plans aim to promote industry innovation and sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. In addition to the rate hikes, Jio introduced two new apps—Jio Safe and JioTranslate—available free for one year for its customers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jio
- telecom
- 5G
- data plans
- mobile rates
- price hike
- India
- Akash Ambani
- telecom sector
- AI
ALSO READ
Indian IT Worker Jailed for Unauthorized Access Leading to Massive Financial Loss
Controversial Defeat: India Loses to Qatar in World Cup Qualifier
Indian stocks trade firm ahead of May inflation data release
World Bank raises GDP projection, says India to keep its fastest-growing economy tag
"We're going to come hard...": USA's Aaron ahead of T20 WC clash against India