Jio Increases Mobile Rates, Limited Free 5G from July 3

Jio, the nation's top telecom operator, has announced a significant hike in mobile service rates, ranging between 12-27%, effective from July 3. Additionally, the company will restrict access to unlimited free 5G services for customers, according to an official statement.

This will be Jio's first price increase in mobile services after nearly two-and-a-half years. The telecom giant, with over 47 crore subscribers capturing 41% of the market share, has raised rates across almost all plans. The minimum recharge cost will rise by 27%, from Rs 15 to Rs 19 for 1 GB data add-on-pack. The annual recharge plans will see an increase of 20-21%, while medium range plans will be hiked by 19-21%.

The telecom sector is abuzz with expectations that competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may follow suit. Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, emphasized that the new plans aim to promote industry innovation and sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. In addition to the rate hikes, Jio introduced two new apps—Jio Safe and JioTranslate—available free for one year for its customers.

