Left Menu

Tech Mahindra: Weaving the Future with AI

Tech Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra emphasizes the pivotal role of technology and AI in driving the future vision of organizations. Citing Tech Mahindra's strategic roadmap, Mahindra underscores the company's preparedness to integrate AI into core business functions, heralding a new era of technological growth and innovation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:32 IST
Tech Mahindra: Weaving the Future with AI
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest Tech Mahindra annual report, Chairman Anand Mahindra descried technology as the 'Golden Thread' linking an organization's current efforts with its future vision. He highlighted the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing this connection.

Mahindra emphasized a strategic roadmap that positions Tech Mahindra to 'Scale at Speed.' Under new leadership, the IT giant aims to integrate AI seamlessly into business functions, expecting this blend to revolutionize customer engagement and industry-specific solutions.

Reflecting on past successes and future goals, Mahindra suggests that Tech Mahindra's agility and preparation are key to navigating future challenges. He confidently cites the company's history and the experience of its leadership as strong indicators of forthcoming growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024