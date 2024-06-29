H3C Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024

H3C showcased its advanced technological innovations at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024, held from June 26 to 28 at the New International Expo Center. Focusing on topics such as '5G and Beyond,' 'AI Economy,' and 'Manufacturing DX,' the event was themed 'Dedication, For A Smarter Future.'

During the event, H3C attracted significant attention from a global audience, including industry customers and partners from countries like Spain, Turkey, and Indonesia. The company highlighted its comprehensive technical capabilities and demonstrated real-world AI applications.

One of the standout innovations was the LinSeer Intelligent Computing Solution. This state-of-the-art solution leverages a '1+N' strategy to boost computing power and enhance connectivity, thereby advancing AI model training and application. H3C's continued efforts in AI technology are driving digital transformation across various sectors.

