Left Menu

H3C Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024

From June 26 to 28, 2024, H3C showcased its cutting-edge innovations at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai. Under the theme 'Dedication, For A Smarter Future,' H3C presented products and solutions in fields like cloud, network, security, and computing, demonstrating practical AI applications across various industries.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:08 IST
H3C Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

H3C showcased its advanced technological innovations at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024, held from June 26 to 28 at the New International Expo Center. Focusing on topics such as '5G and Beyond,' 'AI Economy,' and 'Manufacturing DX,' the event was themed 'Dedication, For A Smarter Future.'

During the event, H3C attracted significant attention from a global audience, including industry customers and partners from countries like Spain, Turkey, and Indonesia. The company highlighted its comprehensive technical capabilities and demonstrated real-world AI applications.

One of the standout innovations was the LinSeer Intelligent Computing Solution. This state-of-the-art solution leverages a '1+N' strategy to boost computing power and enhance connectivity, thereby advancing AI model training and application. H3C's continued efforts in AI technology are driving digital transformation across various sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024