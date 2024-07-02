Left Menu

Global Space Advances: India's Astronaut Partnership, Chinese Rocket Incident, and Russia's Orbital Ambitions

The U.S.-based SERA announced India as a partner in its Blue Origin spaceflight program. Beijing Tianbing Technology reported a rocket stage detachment during a test in central China. Russia's Roscosmos plans to form the core of a new space station by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SERA names India as partner country for Blue Origin space flight

The U.S.-based Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) on Monday announced India as a partner country in its human spaceflight programme, which will see six citizen astronauts from across the world launched into space. The programme, being executed in collaboration with Blue Origin, is meant for people from countries who have sent "few or no astronauts" to space, the agency said.

Space Pioneer says part of rocket crashed in central China

Beijing Tianbing Technology Co said on Sunday that the first stage of its Tianlong-3 rocket under development had detached from its launch pad during a test due to structural failure and landed in a hilly area of the city of Gongyi in central China. There were no reports of casualties after an initial investigation, Beijing Tianbing, also known as Space Pioneer, said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Russia plans to create core of new space station by 2030

Russia is aiming to create the four-module core of its planned new orbital space station by 2030, its Roscosmos space agency said on Tuesday. The head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, signed off on the timetable with the directors of 19 enterprises involved in creating the new station.

