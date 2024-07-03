India's AI Future: Regulation, Innovation, and Consensus

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday addressed the ongoing discussions about AI regulations, underlining the necessity of political consensus for effective legal frameworks.

Minister for IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that a thorough understanding of AI's threats and potentials is essential before any legislative action is taken.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada outlined India's proactive stance in AI innovation, reaffirming the nation's ambition to develop and employ AI solutions ethically and responsibly across various critical sectors.

