Left Menu

India's AI Future: Regulation, Innovation, and Consensus

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for political consensus on AI regulations during the Global IndiaAI Summit. Minister Jitin Prasada highlighted India's commitment to AI innovation and the nation's vision to make AI work for critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:10 IST
India's AI Future: Regulation, Innovation, and Consensus
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday addressed the ongoing discussions about AI regulations, underlining the necessity of political consensus for effective legal frameworks.

Minister for IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that a thorough understanding of AI's threats and potentials is essential before any legislative action is taken.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada outlined India's proactive stance in AI innovation, reaffirming the nation's ambition to develop and employ AI solutions ethically and responsibly across various critical sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024