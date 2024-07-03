India's AI Future: Regulation, Innovation, and Consensus
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for political consensus on AI regulations during the Global IndiaAI Summit. Minister Jitin Prasada highlighted India's commitment to AI innovation and the nation's vision to make AI work for critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday addressed the ongoing discussions about AI regulations, underlining the necessity of political consensus for effective legal frameworks.
Minister for IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that a thorough understanding of AI's threats and potentials is essential before any legislative action is taken.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada outlined India's proactive stance in AI innovation, reaffirming the nation's ambition to develop and employ AI solutions ethically and responsibly across various critical sectors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- regulation
- innovation
- political consensus
- India
- healthcare
- agriculture
- education
- ethics
- technology
ALSO READ
Indian National Nikhil Gupta Faces Justice in US for Alleged Murder Plot
Strengthening Ties: Jake Sullivan's Mission to India
India, US agree to step up cooperation on semiconductors, critical minerals
NSA Sullivan's trip will further deepen already strong US-India partnership: White House
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication