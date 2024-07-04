Left Menu

Australia Boosts Security with $2 Billion AWS Cloud Deal

Australia has inked a A$2 billion agreement with Amazon Web Services to migrate its top-secret intelligence data to the cloud. This move aims to enhance interoperability with the U.S. Defense Forces and make use of AI for better data analysis, creating 2,000 jobs in the process.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 08:19 IST
Australia Boosts Security with $2 Billion AWS Cloud Deal
AI Generated Representative Image

Australia will move its top secret intelligence data to the cloud under a A$2 billion deal with Amazon Web Services that Defence Minister Richard Marles said would boost defence force interoperability with the United States.

The Director General of the Australian Signals Directorate, Rachel Noble, said the national security agency would also increase its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse data under the shift, which would see top secret data centres built in Australia. "Artificial intelligence is an important game changer for all of us in the intelligence community, and we are working to embrace the use of it in an ethical, well governed and well understood manner, where we understand very carefully when we bring AI tools into our environment how are they being used, what are they doing to the data and do we understand how carefully they need to be governed?" Noble said in Canberra on Thursday.

The move to cloud services run by Amazon Web Services , using distributed, purpose-built facilities, would give greater resilience to data used to support the defence force, Marles said at a press conference. "If one server goes down you are still able to operate," he said. "This is what will ensure we have a common computing operating environment with the United States defence forces in the future."

Director-General of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, told reporters interoperability with security partners such as the United States was a priority. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement the partnership between the Australian Signals Directorate and Amazon Web Services would upgrade national security capabilities and create 2,000 local jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024